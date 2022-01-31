Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU opened at C$44.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.30. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$18.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,856,058 shares in the company, valued at C$412,249,499.90. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,695. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.