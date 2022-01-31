Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Position Boosted by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 7.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 8.03% of Tower Semiconductor worth $256,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,126,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.76. 2,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

