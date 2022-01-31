TPB Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 7th (NASDAQ:TPBAU)

TPB Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:TPBAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 7th. TPB Acquisition Corp I had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of TPB Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ TPBAU opened at $9.86 on Monday. TPB Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,227,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,051,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPB Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for TPB Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPB Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.