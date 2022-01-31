TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.27). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted earnings per share of ($2.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million.

Several research analysts have commented on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NRDY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. 20,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

