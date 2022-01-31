Tractor Supply Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

TSCO opened at $214.84 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

