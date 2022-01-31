Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,728 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 3,283 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.69. 9,188,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,471,512. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.40 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

