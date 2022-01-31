TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Acquires $66,006.52 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TACT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.99. 68,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.