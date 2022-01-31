TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Major Shareholder Acquires $66,006.52 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TACT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.99. 68,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.