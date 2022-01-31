TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 97.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 258,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 492.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,912 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 24.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 190,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

