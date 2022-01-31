Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.07) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.19). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transat A.T. currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$3.40.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.00 million.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.