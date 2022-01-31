Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 8.96% of Transcat worth $43,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Transcat by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 86.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 101.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $92.81 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $697.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

