TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of TransDigm Group worth $79,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $604.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $537.84 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.