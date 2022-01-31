Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 218,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.8 days.

Shares of TRATF stock remained flat at $$24.45 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475. Traton has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRATF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Traton from €34.00 ($38.64) to €30.00 ($34.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

