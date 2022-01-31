Travala.com 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.07 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $59.01 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.06 or 0.07086868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.74 or 0.99986667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,583,537 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

