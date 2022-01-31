Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,877 shares of company stock worth $2,004,436. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

TVTX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.50. 393,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

