Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,400 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 657.4 days.

TSRYF remained flat at $$8.45 during midday trading on Monday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

