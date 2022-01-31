TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.27 and last traded at $38.34. Approximately 1,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 441,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

