Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $87.50

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.19), with a volume of 868281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.30).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.08 million and a P/E ratio of 26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

