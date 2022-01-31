TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.85% of TriCo Bancshares worth $36,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK opened at $42.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

