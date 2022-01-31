Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

TCN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.75 price target for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE TCN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.63. The company had a trading volume of 960,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,777. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.01.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

