Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

