Tripio Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Tripio has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Tripio coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $197,875.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

