Trollcoin (TROLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $228,021.55

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $228,021.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 46.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,443.39 or 0.99945077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00030096 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00502231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

