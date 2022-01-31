TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.19

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 14% against the dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $104.85 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004266 BTC.

About TrueFi

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

