Truist Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.84 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.69 and its 200 day moving average is $209.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

