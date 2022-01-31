Truist Financial Comments on Hexcel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hexcel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

