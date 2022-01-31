Truist Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

PDCE opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

