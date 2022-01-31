Truist Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NYSE HZO opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

