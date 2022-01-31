Truist Financial Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of ZG traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.64. 18,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,505. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

