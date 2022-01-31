Truist Financial Weighs in on International Paper’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $267,490,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 97,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $3,884,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

