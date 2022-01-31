Truist Financial Weighs in on Robert Half International Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Robert Half International in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

RHI opened at $110.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,684,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

