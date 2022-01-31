Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.13

Trumpcoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $890,666.19 and approximately $7,330.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

