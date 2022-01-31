Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops One Day Volume of $10.03 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001437 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $192.06 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.98 or 0.07093315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.94 or 0.99852133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

