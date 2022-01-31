Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 563,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

TSGTF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.