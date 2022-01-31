TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,836,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the December 31st total of 1,812,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,726.7 days.

Shares of TUI stock remained flat at $$3.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. TUI has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Get TUI alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.