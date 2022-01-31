Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.98.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
