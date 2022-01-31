TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 8,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,665,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

TSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,145,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.