Tyson Foods (TSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSN opened at $91.30 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

