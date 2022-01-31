Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBER. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

