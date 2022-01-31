Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.88% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

UBER traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. 1,176,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,773,936. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

