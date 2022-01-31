Ubex (UBEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $243,790.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $809,940.59 and $243,790.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00275221 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

