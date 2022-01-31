Ubiq Reaches Market Cap of $4.11 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

