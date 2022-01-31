UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading 1.7% Higher

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.75 and last traded at $243.75. 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 22.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 28.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter.

