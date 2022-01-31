UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €68.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €68.00 ($77.27) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €87.25 ($99.15).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded down €8.92 ($10.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €69.80 ($79.32). The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,933 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.