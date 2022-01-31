UCA Coin Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $13,317.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,335,515,170 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,783,828 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

