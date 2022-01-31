Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Up to $14.96

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $15.70. Udemy shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,421 shares traded.

UDMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

