UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMBF stock opened at $98.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $112.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

