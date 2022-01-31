Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

UNICY opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

