UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €15.10 ($16.97) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.03) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.79 ($19.99).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

