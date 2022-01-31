UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €20.50 by UBS Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €20.50 ($23.30) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.79 ($20.22).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

