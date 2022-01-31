Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $5.23 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00013666 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00181303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00072074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00381724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

